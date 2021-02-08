Neymar PSG extension linked to club pursuit of Lionel Messi – report

The future of Neymar and his imminent renewal of his Paris Saint-Germain contract is linked to the club’s potential pursuit of Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

That is according to Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, as cited by Caught Offside, who say that the Brazilian’s willingness to put pen to paper on a new deal in Paris is due to the club’s ambitions of landing Messi this summer.

Messi is out of contract at the Camp Nou on 30 June and is theoretically free to speak with other clubs at the moment, with less than five months remaining of his deal.

Barcelona news is being dominated by the leaking of the Argentine’s contract with a detailed breakdown of the player’s salary and bonuses.

It comes after the Messi news last summer that he would stay at the Camp Nou for this season, although he clarified that he was less than happy to be doing so, after threatening to leave the club on a free transfer in the close-season.

The Argentine has spent the entirety of his career at the Camp Nou but these claims could see him reunited with his former teammate, who played alongside him at club level between 2013 and 2017.