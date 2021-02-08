Nacho Monreal set for contract extension at Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad are working on a deal to extend Nacho Monreal’s contract beyond the end of the current campaign.

The former Arsenal star has remained a consistent option for La Real following his move to the Anoeta ahead of the 2019/20 season, after agreeing a two year deal with the Basque club.

However, the 34-year old is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract with Imanol Alguacil’s side, but reports from Marca claim the two parties are close to an agreement.

The ex Spanish international has confirmed talks are ongoing, with an announcement on a one-year contract expected in the coming weeks.

“We are talking. My contract ends at the end of the season and we have already started the negotiations,” he said.

“I want to continue here, the club want that too. So the day we agree on it, I will sign.”

Monreal established himself as first choice left back under Alguacil last season, with 28 La Liga appearances, and he has kept his starting spot for the bulk of 2020/21.

La Real look well placed to secure another season of Europa League football in 2021, or potentially a return to the Champions League, if they can maintain their domestic form.