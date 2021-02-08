Barcelona defender makes Ligue 1 team of the week

The Barcelona news in recent weeks has featured the ever-changing central defensive partnerships at the club.

Gerard Pique has been ruled out with a long-term knee injury since November while Ronald Araujo was injured during Sunday’s hard-fought La Liga win over Real Betis.

Read more: Barcelona confirm ankle injury for star player

Midfielders Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong have dropped into the position in recent months due to a shortage, with Samuel Umtiti also being ruled out for long spells.

One player who is excelling elsewhere is Jean-Clair Todibo – who joined French club Nice last month after his stint at Benfica was cut short, and his performance in this weekend’s 3-0 win over Angers earned him a spot in L’Equipe’s Team of the Week for Ligue 1.

Team of the week in France. Notice any familiar names? pic.twitter.com/1PS9ZiE1SX — total Barça (@totalBarca) February 8, 2021

Todibo, 21, had only been involved in four La Liga matches for Barcelona – with two of his three starts coming after the league title was secured in the 2018/19 campaign – before spending the second half of last season on loan at Schalke.

The defender only joined the Catalan giants in January 2019, ending a long running contractual dispute with previous club Toulouse in Ligue 1.