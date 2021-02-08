Barcelona confirm ankle injury for star player

Whilst the positive Barcelona news continued on Sunday with a hard-fought La Liga win over Real Betis, the injury sustained by Ronald Araujo was a concern for the Catalan club.

The Uruguayan defender limped off early on in proceedings after appearing to twist his ankle whilst making a clearance.

The Blaugrana have now issued an injury update on their player, confirming that tests have shown he has suffered a sprained ankle and now must undergo further examinations to determine the extent of the injury.

[ÚLTIMA HORA ‼] Les proves realitzades aquest matí han confirmat que el jugador del primer equip Ronald Araujo té un esquinç al turmell esquerre. L’evolució en marcarà la seva disponibilitat pic.twitter.com/9KCOwEEHpm — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) February 8, 2021

Araujo appeared to be unable to put any weight on his left ankle as he hobbled off from the action on Sunday and his absence may prove to be a concern for the club.

The 21-year-old has been the real breakout star in the heart of defence for Ronald Koeman’s side this campaign, making 20 appearances in all competitions and becoming a regular alongside Clement Lenglet following a long-term knee injury suffered to Gerard Pique in November.

Araujo moved to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 from Boston River, who are based in Uruguay’s capital Montevideo for a reported fee of €1.7m.