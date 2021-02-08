Atletico Madrid Celta Vigo

Atletico Madrid’s La Liga title push falters with Celta Vigo draw

Atletico Madrid‘s push for a first La Liga title since 2014 has suffered a blow with a 2-2 draw at home to Celta Vigo.

Diego Simeone’s side remain top of the table with an eight-point lead over second place Barcelona, with a game in hand over their Catalan rivals.

However, despite an impressive brace from Luis Suarez, Los Rojiblancos’ impressive winning run ends at eight games.

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez

The hosts struggled to make an impact in the first half with Celta front man Santi Mina deservedly heading them in front after 13 minutes.

Suarez then showed his trademark poacher’s instinct in first half added time as he swept home Marcos Llorente’s pass.

The Uruguayan international was quick off the mark after the break, as he buried Renan Lodi’s low cross within four minutes of the restart.

But despite Simeone’s hosts looking nailed on to seal a ninth straight win, Facundo Ferreyra popped up in the Atletico box in the 90th minute, to confidently slot past Jan Oblak.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Facundo Ferreyra Luis Suarez Santi Mina

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.