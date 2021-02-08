Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo confirmed teams: Hosts decimated by Covid-19 absentees

Tonight’s action in La Liga sees league leaders Atletico Madrid play host to Celta Vigo but Diego Simeone’s side are decimated by absentees due to Covid-19.

The club’s training session was cancelled on Monday as central midfielder Hector Herrera and attacker Thomas Lemar both tested positive for the virus and the duo are among the absentees for this fixture.

Attacking star Joao Felix is also recovering from the virus while Moussa Dembele, Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso both recently returned positive tests, although Carrasco is named among the substitutes for tonight’s fixture.

Kieran Trippier remains unavailable for the clash due to his global ban for breaching betting rules.

Celta are once again playing an attacking line-up with Iago Aspas, Santi Mina and Nolito in an attacking trident at the top of a 4-3-3 formation.

The Galician club start the match in 11th position with Atleti looking to re-establish their double digits points gap at the top of the standings.