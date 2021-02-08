Atletico Madrid unable to train ahead of La Liga clash due to Covid-19

Atletico Madrid were unable to train ahead of their La Liga clash against Celta Vigo tonight due to two more first-team players testing positive for Covid-19.

As reported by Deportes Cuatro, central midfielder Hector Herrera and attacker Thomas Lemar have both returned positive Covid-19 tests following the latest round of testing at the club.

Players were told on Monday morning that the training session for the day had been called off due to the situation, with all those currently not positive for the virus informed to travel directly to the match this evening.

Atleti have been hit hard by the virus with attacking star Joao Felix testing positive last week, following on from Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso also returning positive tests.

Renan Lodi, Sime Vrsaljko, Luis Suarez, Lucas Torreira, Diego Costa and Santiago Arias (the latter two of whom have since left the club) have all tested positive previously, alongside boss Diego Simeone.

Los Rojiblancos are currently leading the way in the Spanish top flight with 50 points from their opening 19 matches but will have limited numbers for Monday’s clash with Celta.