Atletico Madrid captain Koke unfazed by Celta Vigo draw

Atletico Madrid captain Koke has refused to panic after his side drew 2-2 at home to Celta Vigo in La Liga action.

Los Rojiblancos are still top of the table, with an eight-point gap over title rivals Barcelona, but Facundo Ferreyra’s late goal brings their eight game winning run to an end.

However, despite the result, Spanish international Koke believes his teammates are still in a strong position to win their first league title since 2014 in the months ahead.

“If we want to fight for La Liga, we have to concede few goals,” he told a post match interview with Mundo Deportivo.

“We have to learn from those mistakes so that the next game it doesn’t happen.

“We have a very good squad, with great players but we must be prepared, as we need everyone.

“We think the day to day, we are not going to change in that dynamic, as it has led us t where we are.

“We are going to continue to do the same and to think about the Granada game.”

Atletico face a potentially season defining run of league games before the end of February, with the opportunity to put even more distance between themselves and their title rivals this month.

Following their trip to Granada this weekend, Simeone’s side face a midweek tie at Levante, to bring them level on games with the rest of La Liga, before their Champions League return against Chelsea.

