WATCH: Super sub Lionel Messi equalises for Barcelona at Real Betis

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi has come off the bench to haul his side level in their La Liga clash at Real Betis.

Ronald Koeman’s side have struggled to make any inroads on their hosts inside the first hour, with Borja Iglesias edging the home side in front before the break.

Koeman has been forced to turn to his 33-year old talisman with 35 minutes to go at the Estadio Benito Villamarin after opting to rest him from the start of the tie.

Messi needed less than 90 seconds on the pitch to drag his team to 1-1, as he confidently collected Ousmane Dembele‘s pass and lashed past Joel Robles on 59 minutes.

A draw keeps Barcelona in fourth position in the league table, with Sevilla now in front of them in third, in behind Real Madrid.

However, current league leaders Atletico Madrid can stretch their advantage to ten points if they win at home to Celta Vigo tomorrow night.