WATCH: Clement Lenglet misses a sitter as Barcelona trail Real Betis

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet has wasted a perfect to put Ronald Koeman’s side in front in their La Liga clash away at Real Betis.

The Catalans have struggled to break down Manuel Pellegrini’s organised hosts at the Estadio Benito Villamarin with no efforts on target for either side in the first half an hour in Andalucia.

However, French international Lenglet was presented with a perfect chance to edge the visitors ahead on 27 minutes.

Jordi Alba’s superb cross into the box found him in space at the back post, but he rushed his header and planted the chance well wide of the upright.

What a miss from Clement Lenglet! 😮 A free header goes well wide as Barca squander a great opportunity 😬 pic.twitter.com/hRyCIQyy6T — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) February 7, 2021

Pellegrini’s side have reacted positively from that, as star man Borja Iglesias tucked home the first attempt on target for either side on 38 minutes.

Emerson’s clever through ball in behind Lenglet released the former Espanyol hitman and he calmly lifted a delicate finish past Barcelona keeper Marc Ter Stegen.