Spanish football morning headlines: Koeman to make the most of €300m investment, Mourinho fed up with Bale and the financial rewards of finishing second in La Liga

Spanish football morning headlines for 7 February

Ronald Koeman’s plan to make use of Barcelona’s €300m investment

Neymar’s departure from Barcelona in 2017 caused major sporting problems for the Catalan club as remembered by Marca. Paris Saint-Germain came in and stole the Brazilian away from Barcelona by triggering his €222m release clause, and the blaugrana re-invested the windfall in four new players: Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong and Philippe Coutinho. Ronald Koeman has a plan to make the most of them.

Read more here.

Jose Mourinho fed up with Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale was supposed to rediscover his form back at Tottenham Hotspur. Instead, he’s seems further away from his best self than ever. The 31 year-old has proven to be a different footballer to the one that left London for Real Madrid back in 2013 and coach Jose Mourinho is said to be growing tired of him according to a report in Diario AS.

Read more here.

What does finishing second in La Liga get you?

Real Madrid‘s win at Huesca on Saturday afternoon has returned them to second place in La Liga, although Barcelona could regain the spot if they tonight beat Real Betis. Atletico Madrid lead with 50 points, seven clear of Madrid and ten clear of Barcelona. There is, however, an economic reward to finishing second according to Mundo Deportivo. By qualifying for the Supercopa de Espana it would raise €6m, a welcome injection during covid-19.

Read more here.