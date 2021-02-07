Spanish football evening headlines: Ocampos working to return, La Real dominate Cadiz and Athletic draw with Valencia

Spanish football evening headlines for 7 February

Injured Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos reveals he’ll be “working to return as soon as possible”

Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos is already focused on making a comeback from the injury he suffered against Getafe. The Argentine uploaded a video to his social media and revealed, according to Marca, that he’ll “be working to return as soon as possible, to be able to be on the playing field, which is what I enjoy and love the most.”

Real Sociedad secure dominant 4-1 over Cadiz at Anoeta

Real Sociedad secured a dominant 4-1 win over Cadiz at Anoeta in La Liga on Sunday afternoon. The Basques raced into a four-goal lead by the hour mark, with the ten-man Andalusian outfit’s sole goal nothing more than a consolation.

Athletic Bilbao and Valencia unable to be separated at San Mames

Athletic Bilbao and Valencia played out a tight 1-1 draw at San Mames in La Liga on Sunday afternoon, with the hosts taking the lead in the first half before the visitors equalised in the second. Athletic, flying under ex-Valencia man Marcelino, edged ahead in the 43rd minute through an own goal from Hugo Guillamon. Valencia got back on level terms in the 65th minute after Carlos Soler teed up Gabriel Paulista.

