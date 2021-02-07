Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos avoids bone damage according to initial analysis of injury

Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos has avoided bone damage according to the first analysis of the injury the Argentine suffered against Getafe on Saturday evening according to Diario AS.

He’ll undergo more tests to survey the state of the ligaments in his ankle, but for the time being he’s not broken his tibia or fibula. “They destroyed my leg,” an inconsolable Ocampos told coach Julen Lopetegui as he left the pitch on a stretcher.

Ocampos has been causing problems for Getafe prior to his injury just before the hour mark, even scoring a goal that was disallowed due to a handball in the buildup. He’s scored seven goals and provided four assists in the 30 games he’s played so far this season, but now looks likely to be out for a significant period.

The incident occurred shortly before the hour mark, when the score was at 0-0. Sevilla took the lead in the 67th minute through Munir, before goals from new signing Papu Gomez and the in-form Youssef En-Nesyri sealed the three points for the hosts.

The result meant that Sevilla climbed above Barcelona and into third in the league table, two points clear of the Catalans, a point behind Real Madrid and eight behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid. Perhaps most significantly, it also put them eight points clear of fifth-placed Villarreal with a game in hand.