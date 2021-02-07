Ronald Araujo forced off injured in Real Betis clash

Barcelona‘s defensive injury worries have been dealt another blow as Ronald Araujo was forced off after just 12 minutes away at Real Betis in La Liga action.

The Uruguayan was in clear pain as he was helped off the pitch at the Estadio Benito Villamarin by the Barcelona medical staff.

Ronald Koeman was forced to bring on Frenkie De Jong as his replacement, with the Dutch international slotting in alongside Clement Lenglet at the back.

Araujo’s injury will be a real concern for Koeman with the Catalans struggling to keep their defensive options fit ahead of a crucial run of games.

Veteran centre back Gerard Pique remains sidelined with a long term knee injury, with Lenglet only just returning from his own spell in the treatment room.

De Jong has been pressed into emergency service in defence earlier this season but his importance in midfield means Koeman made be forced into a reshuffle.

