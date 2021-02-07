Real Madrid prepare to face Getafe with just 12 first-teamers

Beyond sporting decisions, injuries have dominated Real Madrid news in recent times. Sergio Ramos having to undergo surgery yesterday was the latest in a line of issues suffered by Zinedine Zidane, with his captain joining Eden Hazard, Rodrygo, Dani Carvajal and Fede Valverde in the treatment room.

Compounding Zidane’s problems, Alvaro Odriozola and Eder Militao are both complaining of muscular discomfort and are doubts for Madrid’s La Liga clash with Getafe on Tuesday. All in, there’s just 12 first team players available for what’s another crucial game according to Marca, with Toni Kroos suspended.

Madrid have suffered 38 injuries so far this season and have seen 20 players miss action. Of those 20, many have been missing for significant chunks of the season, straining the club’s resources and hampering the dynamics of the first-team.

Ramos is expected to be out for in the region of six weeks, with Hazard suffering the latest in a litany of injury problems that have haunted him ever since he joined Madrid from Chelsea. Rodrygo and Valverde are both players used closely be Zidane without being starters, while Carvajal has been suffering from consecutive injuries since October.