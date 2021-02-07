Marc Overmars linked with shock Barcelona return

Ajax Director of Football Marc Overmars has been linked with a sensational return to Barcelona ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The former Dutch international has worked with the Eredivise giants since 2011, following his retirement from professional football in 2009, before taking up his current role in 2012.

The ex winger has developed a reputation as one of the brightest young minds in football business, and according to reports from De Telegraaaf, via Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are targeting him to spearheaded their future strategy.

Overmars made over 100 appearances in all competitions as a player at the Camp Nou, during his time at the club between 2000 and 2004.

His current contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena expires at the end of the campaign, and Ajax are rumoured to be aware of interest from both Barcelona, and his other former club, Arsenal.

Barcelona’s current Director of Football Ramon Planes is on a rolling contract at the club, and depending on the result of the March presidential elections, he could be replaced.

