Lionel Messi and Sergio Canales both rested as Barcelona travel to Betis

Barcelona travel to Seville this evening to face Real Betis in a crucial La Liga clash. They’re ten points off league leaders Atletico Madrid, three behind Real Madrid and two behind Sevilla.

Despite this disparity, coach Ronald Koeman has seen an upturn in their fortunes recently. They’ve put together a strong run of league form, winning five on the bounce, and rallied to overcome Granada in a thrilling duel in the Copa del Rey midweek.

Betis are in a similar spot in many ways, overcoming a poor start to the season to chain a good run of results in La Liga and make it to the quarter-final of the Copa. Their exit on penalties to Athletic Bilbao midweek hurt, but for coach Manuel Pellegrini their sights have shifted firmly to securing European qualification.

Koeman looks to have prioritised Barcelona’s upcoming Copa semi-final tie with Sevilla by resting Lionel Messi, Frenkie de Jong and Pedri for the trip to the Benito Villamarin, with Riqui Puig, Miralem Pjanic and Martin Braithwaite charged in their stead. Sergio Canales, Betis’ key man, has also been given a break.