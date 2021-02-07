Julen Lopetegui apologises for red card: “The coach of Sevilla has to behave better”

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui apologised after his team’s 3-0 defeat of Getafe on Saturday evening for his confrontation with opposite number Jose Bordalas.

Both coaches were sent off for the incident, which was sparked after Sevilla’s Argentine forward Lucas Ocampos was taken off injured and Djene, Getafe’s Togolese centre back, was sent off.

“I apologise publicly,” Lopetegui said post-game in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo. “Things got heated but I should have acted differently, so I apologise. Hopefully Lucas’ injury isn’t serious. We have our fingers crossed that it’s not what it appeared to be. The coach of Sevilla has to behave better.”

The incident occurred shortly before the hour mark, when the score was at 0-0. Sevilla took the lead in the 67th minute through Munir, before goals from new signing Papu Gomez and the in-form Youssef En-Nesyri sealed the three points for the hosts.

The result meant that Sevilla climbed above Barcelona and into third in the league table, two points clear of the Catalans, a point behind Real Madrid and eight behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid. Perhaps most significantly, it also put them eight points clear of fifth-placed Villarreal with a game in hand.