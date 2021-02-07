Jose Mourinho fed up with Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale was supposed to rediscover his form back at Tottenham Hotspur. Instead, he’s seems further away from his best self than ever. The 31 year-old has proven to be a different footballer to the one that left London for Real Madrid back in 2013 and coach Jose Mourinho is said to be growing tired of him according to a report in Diario AS.
Against Chelsea, a game Tottenham lost, Mourinho didn’t give him a single minute despite missing Harry Kane through injury. The Portuguese coach elected to not use all of the substitutes available to him, and was visibly annoyed post-game when asked about the Welshman’s absence.
Bale’s future isn’t likely to be in London in any event. Madrid had hoped that he’d join Tottenham on a permanent deal after his loan spell there expired, but now all signs point to a return to the Spanish capital instead. Bale’s contract with Madrid is set to run until the summer of 2022.
Obviously way past his best. Waste of time. Levy is normally a shrewd operator. Well wide of the mark with this romantic option🤦🏼♂️
He’s hardly given Bale a fair crack in my opinion.
He obviously wasn’t fit when he came and the short time on the pitch didn’t get much ball even though he got to some good positions ?