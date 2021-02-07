Injured Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos reveals he’ll be “working to return as soon as possible”

Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos is already focused on making a comeback from the injury he suffered against Getafe. He’ll undergo a CT scan early next week to determine the extent of the injury and determine how long he’ll be out for. A possible fracture of the tibia and fibula has been cautiously ruled out at this stage.

The Argentine uploaded a video to his social media where he thanked his supporters for reaching out to him and revealed, according to Marca, that he’ll “be working to return as soon as possible, to be able to be on the playing field, which is what I enjoy and love the most.”

Ocampos has been causing problems for Getafe prior to his injury just before the hour mark, even scoring a goal that was disallowed due to a handball in the buildup.

The incident occurred shortly before the hour mark, when the score was at 0-0. Sevilla took the lead in the 67th minute through Munir, before goals from new signing Papu Gomez and the in-form Youssef En-Nesyri sealed the three points for the hosts.

The result meant that Sevilla climbed above Barcelona and into third in the league table, two points clear of the Catalans, a point behind Real Madrid and eight behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid. Perhaps most significantly, it also put them eight points clear of fifth-placed Villarreal with a game in hand.