Barcelona fight back to seal vital 3-2 La Liga win at Real Betis

Barcelona survived a scare to secure a crucial 3-2 comeback La Liga win at Real Betis thanks to super subs Lionel Messi and Trincao.

Ronald Koeman’s side move back to second place in the table, as they look to keep up the pressure on leaders Atletico Madrid, but they were made to work for it in Andalucia.

Borja Iglesias put the home side in front before the break, in the only effort on target inside the first 45 minutes, as he calmly chipped past Marc Ter Stegen.

However, Barcelona rallied after the restart, with Messi lashing past Joel Robles, less than two minutes after coming on.

But, Manuel Pellegrini’s side were no in the mood to lie down, despite Victor Ruiz’s own goal, with the experienced centre back then powering home Nabil Fekir‘s free kick to make it 2-2 on the night.

Despite Koeman sensing a vital three points slipping from his grasp in the closing minutes, Portuguese international Trincao popped up on the edge of the box to slam home his first ever club goal to win it.

Image via Getty Images