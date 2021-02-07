Atletico Madrid Champions League

Atletico Madrid considering Bucharest as an option for Chelsea clash

Atletico Madrid have highlighted Bucharest as their chosen host if they are forced to move their Champions League clash with Chelsea later this month.

Los Rojiblancos are scheduled to host the Premier League side at the Wanda Metropolitano on February 23, however, due to travel restrictions they may be forced to source an alternative venue.

Currently travel into Spain from the UK is strictly prohibited due to the developing new Covid-19 strain in the areas of England, with Atletico working with UEFA on a contingency plan.

Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium

According to reports from Marca, Diego Simeone’s side have now settled on Bucharest, and the Romanian national team stadium in the centre of the city.

The latest move comes following confirmation from UEFA that RB Leipzig have rearranged their clash with Liverpool due to restrictions imposed by the German health authorities.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will now face the Bundesliga club at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on February 16.

 

