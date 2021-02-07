Atletico Madrid considering Bucharest as an option for Chelsea clash

Atletico Madrid have highlighted Bucharest as their chosen host if they are forced to move their Champions League clash with Chelsea later this month.

Los Rojiblancos are scheduled to host the Premier League side at the Wanda Metropolitano on February 23, however, due to travel restrictions they may be forced to source an alternative venue.

Currently travel into Spain from the UK is strictly prohibited due to the developing new Covid-19 strain in the areas of England, with Atletico working with UEFA on a contingency plan.

According to reports from Marca, Diego Simeone’s side have now settled on Bucharest, and the Romanian national team stadium in the centre of the city.

The latest move comes following confirmation from UEFA that RB Leipzig have rearranged their clash with Liverpool due to restrictions imposed by the German health authorities.

UEFA can confirm that the #UCL round of 16 first leg between Leipzig and Liverpool will now take place at Puskás Aréna in Budapest on 16 February. Read more 👇 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 7, 2021

Jurgen Klopp’s side will now face the Bundesliga club at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on February 16.