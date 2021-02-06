Watch: Raphael Varane gets Real Madrid back on level terms at Huesca

Real Madrid travelled to Huesca this afternoon in La Liga.

They’re currently third in the table, ten points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid and just a point clear of fourth-placed Sevilla. Victory today would see them momentarily leapfrog Barcelona into second place.

Huesca have problems of their own. They’re rooted to the bottom of the table with just 16 points from 21 games, a win away from climbing as high as 18th. They were, however, victorious last time out, beating Real Valladolid 3-1 away from home.

Los blancos, meanwhile, are recovering from losing to Levante at Valdebebas last weekend, a result that came hot on the heels of exits from both the Supercopa de Espana and the Copa del Rey.

Things went from bad to worse for Madrid shortly after the second half got underway, when Javi Galan capped off a quick break with a clever finish to give Huesca a rare lead.

Zinedine Zidane’s men got back on level terms five minutes before the hour, however, after French centre back Raphael Varane pounced on a loose ball following Karim Benzema’s free-kick striking the ball.