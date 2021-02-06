Things beginning to heat up between Barcelona and PSG

Barcelona‘s clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League is quickly becoming a grudge match. The blaugrana are enraged by the continual statements coming from Paris attempting to seduce Lionel Messi and encourage him to trade Barcelona for PSG when his contract expires this summer.

The Catalan club, according to a report in Mundo Deportivo, are said to appreciate to a degree that’s how business is done, but not on the eve of a crucial European tie.

Neymar was the one who opened fire, saying before Christmas that he wanted to play with Messi in 2021. Fellow Argentine Leandro Paredes then joined the Brazilian, before sporting director Leonardo agreed. Following this up were two more compatriots, coach Mauricio Pochettino and Angel Di Maria.

Such open desire hasn’t sat well at the Camp Nou. Their constant talk has been regarded as a distinct lack of respect on the part of the Parisians toward their Catalan counterparts, engineered to both seduce him to come to them when his contract expires while also destabilising Barcelona ahead of their European clash.