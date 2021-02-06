Sevilla star Lucas Ocampos faces injury lay off

Sevilla midfielder Lucas Ocampos looks set for a spell on the sidelines after being forced off with a serious ankle injury in their 3-0 La Liga win over Getafe.

The Argentinian international was carried off after 57 minutes at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan following a late challenge by Dakonam Djene.

Djene was subsequently sent off for the challenge with Ocampos visibly in pain as he was substituted.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Sevilla are concerned he could out of action for an extended period of action after being taken immediately to hospital.

The 26-year old looks certain to miss the midweek Copa del Rey clash with Barcelona alongside the upcoming games against Huesca and potentially their Champions League return at home to Borussia Dortmund.

New signing Papu Gomez replaced Ocampos against Jose Bordalas’ side and the veteran midfielder should step up into the starting XI against Ronald Koeman’s team on February 10.