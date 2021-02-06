Sergio Ramos could be back to face Atalanta in the second leg of their Champions League tie

Sergio Ramos has underwent an operation for an injury to the internal meniscus of the left knee as announced by Cadena Cope, confirmed by Real Madrid and carried by Marca.

The surgery was carried out by Dr. Manuel Leyes under the supervision of the White Set Medical Services, and was required to try and combat the pain and discomfort the Madrid captain has felt in recent weeks and carried with him throughout the Supercopa de Espana defeat to Athletic Bilbao.

The Andalusian is expected to be out for six weeks but hopes to be back for the business end of the season in full fitness. There’s a chance he could make it back for the second leg of the Champions League clash with Atalanta on 16 March.

The Andalusian is a titanic presence in a team that’s decidedly unsure of themselves, able to pull them through difficult moments and win football matches. Ramos is also in the midst of contract negotiations with Madrid that aren’t exactly bearing fruit, so it’s a difficult month-and-a-half ahead for him and the club.