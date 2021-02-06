Barcelona La Liga

Ronald Koeman names strong squad for Real Betis clash

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has named a strong squad to travel to Real Betis in La Liga action this weekend.

La Blaugrana head to the Estadio Benito Villamarin looking to maintain the title pressure on league leaders Atletico Madrid after a positive start to 2021.

According to reports from Marca, Koeman has no fresh injuries to deal with, following their extra time 5-3 Copa del Rey win over Granada, but Sergi Roberto will be rested.

Barcelona's Sergi Roberto

The Spanish international was withdrawn against Diego Martinez’s side and Koeman is easing him back into first team action following a long lay off with injury.

Oscar Mingueza is likely to slot back in at right back in his place, in the only defensive change for Koeman in Andalucia, with Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele also in line to return.

POSSIBLE BARCELONA STARTING XI V REAL BETIS 

Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Umtiti, Araujo, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Messi, Griezmann, Dembele

 

Posted by

Tags Oscar Mingueza Ousmane Dembele Sergi Roberto Sergio Busquets

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.