Ronald Koeman names strong squad for Real Betis clash

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has named a strong squad to travel to Real Betis in La Liga action this weekend.

La Blaugrana head to the Estadio Benito Villamarin looking to maintain the title pressure on league leaders Atletico Madrid after a positive start to 2021.

According to reports from Marca, Koeman has no fresh injuries to deal with, following their extra time 5-3 Copa del Rey win over Granada, but Sergi Roberto will be rested.

The Spanish international was withdrawn against Diego Martinez’s side and Koeman is easing him back into first team action following a long lay off with injury.

Oscar Mingueza is likely to slot back in at right back in his place, in the only defensive change for Koeman in Andalucia, with Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele also in line to return.

POSSIBLE BARCELONA STARTING XI V REAL BETIS

Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Umtiti, Araujo, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Messi, Griezmann, Dembele