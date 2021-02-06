Ronald Koeman claims fixture pile up is ‘killing’ his Barcelona stars

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has launched a stinging attack on the growing fixture congestion his side face.

The Dutchman is unhappy with matches being squeezed into a narrow window between now and the end of 2020/21, with the return of the Champions League adding further games to the schedule.

Koeman claims the demands being placed on players are unsustainable in the months ahead, particularly with a view to the rearranged European Championships this summer.

“Each coach has his opinion on the load of matches the players have,” he told an interview with Marca.

“I think this has to stop as we are killing the players.

“This can not go on like this as we will have many injuries related to it.

“It is impossible to continue in this way. Hopefully one day they will make the decision to help the players.”

Barcelona secured their place in the Copa del Rey semi final with a thrilling 5-3 win over Granada to kick off February, and they face a demanding run of matches to complete the month.

His side travel to Real Betis this weekend in league action, as they look to keep up the title pressure on rivals Atletico Madrid.

That is followed by a midweek Copa game at Sevilla, and league games against Alaves, Cadiz and Elche, either side of a Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.