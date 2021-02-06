Roberto Soldado scores last minute equaliser for Granada at Levante

Levante and Granada played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in La Liga at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia on Saturday, with the visitors rescuing a point right at the death through Roberto Soldado.

Jose Luis Morales opened the scoring for Levante inside a half-an-hour, with Granada equalising 13 minutes later through Kenedy.

Morales, fresh off his goalscoring turn at Real Madrid, doubled his tally in the second half to celebrate his new contract, only for Soldado to spoil the party with a 93rd minute equaliser.

Roberto Soldado equalises in injury time! 😮 Granada will come away with a point 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/S6qx6nsQvU — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) February 6, 2021

It was impressive stuff from Granada to rescue it so late given they played 120 minutes in the Copa del Rey midweek only to lose to Barcelona, while Levante went into the game on a high after making it through to the competition’s semi-final.

Returning to La Liga, the point takes Granada level with Real Betis, who play tomorrow night, and keeps Levante three points behind the Andalusians.