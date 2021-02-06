More injury concerns for Real Madrid following Huesca win

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has another injury issue to deal with following their crucial 2-1 La Liga win at Huesca.

Los Blancos fought back from 1-0 down to seal a vital three points, via Raphael Varane’s second half brace, to ensure they do not lose any further ground in the title race.

However, according to reports from Marca, a late injury to Alvaro Odriozola is set to rule the Spanish international out of the midweek clash with Getafe.

Marcelo replaced Odriozola with 20 minutes to go at El Alcoraz, but the Brazilian is not a natural right back, which presents Zidane with headache ahead of the visit of Jose Bordalas’ side.

Nacho Fernandez is most likely replacement for Odriozola, with the 25-year old joining Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Lucas Vazquez and Federico Valverde on a growing absentee list.

German international Toni Kroos will also miss the visit of Getafe to the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano after he picked up his fifth league booking of the season against Huesca.