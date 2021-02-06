Mauricio Pochettino: “We must have respect for Barcelona”

Paris Saint-Germain face Marseille tomorrow evening in the biggest match in French football. The Parisians have no margin for error given a defeat could see them go six points behind Lille at the top of the league.

PSG have featured heavily in Barcelona news in recent times, with their vocal pursuit of Lionel Messi ruffling a lot of feathers in Catalonia. Mauricio Pochettino, speaking in his pre-match press conference before tomorrow’s game, refused to comment on the future of his fellow Argentine.

“We have a lot of respect for all our opponents from other teams,” Pochettino said as per Diario AS. “We must have respect for Barcelona, and right now we’re now focused on Ligue Un.” He also confirmed that Neymar is suffering from gastroenteritis and the Brazilian is a doubt for the clash with Marseille.

Messi’s contract is set to expire this coming summer, with his future undecided. He’s always maintained that he won’t make a decision on what to do until the season is over, but that hasn’t stopped PSG talking up the possibility of him joining them. They, alongside Manchester City, look best-placed to go for him.