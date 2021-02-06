Huesca and Real Madrid name starting lineups for crucial clash at El Alcoraz

Real Madrid travel to Huesca this afternoon in La Liga in dire need of a victory. They’re currently third in the table, ten points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid and just a point clear of fourth-placed Sevilla. Victory today would see them momentarily leapfrog Barcelona into second place.

👥 ALINEACIÓN | Ya tenemos el once que dentro de una hora saltará al césped de El Alcoraz. ¡Repetimos la misma alineación que nos dio el triunfo la pasada jornada! #HuescaRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/3m31wsvd94 — SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) February 6, 2021

Huesca have problems of their own. They’re rooted to the bottom of the table with just 16 points from 21 games, a win away from climbing as high as 18th. They were, however, victorious last time out, beating Real Valladolid 3-1 away from home.

Los Blancos, meanwhile, are recovering from losing to Levante at Valdebebas last weekend, a result that came hot on the heels of exits from both the Supercopa de Espana and the Copa del Rey. They’re without two key players in Eden Hazard, who’s injured again, and Sergio Ramos, who had his knee operated on today.

Zinedine Zidane has come under significant pressure in recent times, losing his cool at the pre-match press conference and demanding respect. A sign of the threadbare nature of Madrid’s squad is the fact that they named just six substitutes.