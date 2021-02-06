Elche fight back from two down to draw 2-2 with Villarreal

Elche fought from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw with Villarreal at Estadio Martinez Valero on Saturday evening in what was a thrilling La Liga contest.

Gerard Moreno scored a brace inside the first 35 minutes to put the Yellow Submarine into an early lead only for Elche to fight back with goals from Guido Carrillo and Lucas Boye to rescue what could turn out to be an invaluable point.

The result means that Villarreal failed to apply pressure on Sevilla, who play later this evening.

They’re now three points behind the fourth-placed Andalusians but four clear of sixth-placed Real Sociedad, albeit with two games more played than the former and one more than the latter.

Elche were 2-0 down, but they're level now! 🔥 Rigoni's free kick comes back off the post and Boyé slots home the rebound ⚪🟢 pic.twitter.com/Ate2nFg0TA — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) February 6, 2021

As for Elche, the result takes them within a point of 18th-placed Osasuna and just two of Real Valladolid and safety, while pulling two clear of bottom-placed Huesca.

Being just nine points off ninth-placed Levante, they’ll be hoping to use the result as a springboard for a positive run.