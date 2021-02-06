Atletico Madrid handed deadline to confirm Champions League venue plans

Atletico Madrid have been given a deadline of February 8 to confirm to UEFA their plans for potentially moving Champions League games from the Wanda Metropolitano.

Los Rojiblancos have been informed they may not be able to host Premier League side Chelsea in Madrid on February 23, in their last 16 first leg clash, due to travel restrictions from the UK to Spain.

The Spanish Health Ministry have told all clubs competing in Europe that restrictions could be imposed on travel into Spain from areas with confirmed new variants of the Covid-19 virus.

Currently the game is scheduled to go ahead as planned, but as per reports from Diario AS, UEFA are demanding a contingency plan.

An updated decision on the issue is expected on February 16, with Atletico already contacting potential venues in the event of a rescheduling.

UEFA have confirmed the game cannot be played in either France or Portugal, with Hungary the current rumoured front runner if the need arises.