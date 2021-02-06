Atletico Madrid deadline day move for Andre Silva blocked

Atletico Madrid are rumoured to have missed out on deadline day move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva.

Diego Simeone brought in Lyon forward Moussa Dembele on a six month loan deal after letting Diego Costa leave the club in January.

However, the Argentinian boss was linked with more attacking targets in the final days of the winter window, as he looked to boost his squad options for their La Liga title challenge.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, he enquired about the availability of Portuguese international Silva, who only joined the Bundesliga at the start of the season from AC Milan.

The 25-year old spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Sevilla, before joining Eintracht on a season long loan in 2019, ahead of his permanent switch.

Eintracht are reported to have been open to a sale, but talks were blocked after Atletico, and other interested parties, declined to meet their asking price.