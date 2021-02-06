All eyes on Paris and Kylian Mbappe’s next move

With Neymar close to renewing his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, thoughts have turned to the future of Kylian Mbappe. Neymar will sign a deal for the next four seasons according to Mundo Deportivo, and all that’s left is for them to find the correct strategic time to make the announcement.

Mbappe’s current contract is schedule to end, like Neymar’s, in June 2022, and he appeared to be determined to join Real Madrid. But the latest reports coming out of Paris are that he could extend his deal with PSG for another four years should his salary match Neymar’s reported €37m per season.

The Frenchman would include a condition in any contract, a release clause. Mbappe is said to want a fixed fee that would allow him leave Paris should he so desire, as Madrid’s economic issues may hamstring them slightly when it comes to engineering a move. Should he stay, it could also scupper PSG’s move for Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.