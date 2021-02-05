Watch: Zinedine Zidane loses his cool at Real Madrid press conference

Real Madrid travel to Huesca tomorrow with the ambition of regaining second place in La Liga at the expense of Barcelona.

That’s their short-term ambition, while their longer-term ambition of applying pressure to leaders Atletico Madrid, ten points clear, looks slightly more complicated.

Los Blancos lost 2-1 to Levante at Valdebebas last weekend, a result that came hot on the heels of exits to Athletic Bilbao in the Supercopa de Espana and third-tier Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey.

Zinedine Zidane wasn’t present during the defeat to Levante as he had tested positive for covid-19, but he’s come under significant pressure nonetheless.

Speaking at a press-conference before the game tomorrow, he was at pains to point out that his team had won La Liga just last year and had earned the right to defend the title without being disrespected in the manner in which they have been.

The Frenchman said that it was as if they had won the title a decade ago rather than less than 12 months ago.