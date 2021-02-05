Spanish football evening headlines: Madrid take threadbare squad to Huesca, Suarez defends Messi and Zidane loses his cool in press conference

Spanish football evening headlines for 5 February

Real Madrid take just a dozen senior outfield players to Huesca

There are just 12 senior outfield players available for Real Madrid ahead of their trip to Huesca in La Liga this weekend.

For a multitude of reasons, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vázquez, Fede Valverde, Eden Hazard, Isco, Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes are all unavailable for selection, while Martin Odegaard and Luka Jovic both left on loan deals last month as Real Madrid news focuses on the mass absentees.

Luis Suarez on Lionel Messi’s contract leak: “I don’t understand how people have so much evil in them”

Luis Suarez has spoken out about the recent leak of his good friend Lionel Messi’s Barcelona contract in Onda Cero as carried by Mundo Deportivo.

“I was surprised,” Suarez said of the leak. “I don’t see any sense or reason [in it], and I don’t understand how people have so much evil in them to do something so private and personal. No player is above any club, but Leo has given to Barcelona what no player has ever given to another club.”

Zinedine Zidane loses his cool at Real Madrid press conference

Real Madrid travel to Huesca tomorrow with the ambition of regaining second place in La Liga at the expense of Barcelona.

Speaking at a press-conference before the game, Zinedine Zidane pointed out that his team had won La Liga just last year and had earned the right to defend the title without being disrespected in the manner in which they have been.

