Sergio Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo named in top three European players of last decade

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo have both been named among Europe’s top three players of the last decade.

The duo have been named among the top three by the International Federation for Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), as per Marca.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer joins the two in being rated as the top three players in Europe between 2011 and 2020.

The two enjoyed an incredible decade at club level as they each played a key role in all four Champions League titles that Los Blancos secured in that timeframe.

Ramos has won three leagues titles with Madrid while Ronaldo has won four in total – two for Madrid and two for Juventus – while they also each won a European Championship title at international level, in 2012 and 2018 respectively.

Germany’s Dzenifer Marozsan, Norway’s Ada Hegerberg and France’s Wendie Renard were named as the top three women players of the past decade.