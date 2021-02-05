Real Madrid delay Santiago Bernabeu return until next season

It has been over ten months since the last match was staged at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium due to a major reconstruction programme at the stadium.

A report in Diario AS has now outlined how the club have decided to ease the pressure on the reconstruction process by delaying their return to the stadium until the 2021/22 season, as they continue to play home games at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium – home to their Castilla team.

There is now exciting Real Madrid news with the update of the club’s plans for redevelopment with one of the most eye-catching new facilities being the retractable pitch at the stadium.

The Covid-19 situation has not improved in Spain over the course of the campaign and no supporters have yet to be allowed to return to stadiums, and that return may not occur at all this season.

The construction of the Santiago Bernabeu, meanwhile, is said to be progressing at a good pace and has an estimated full completion date for May-June 2022.

The idea of the reconstruction is to make the stadium more efficient, comfortable and sustainable – whilst also providing greater regular income streams to the club.

In 2016, the Madrid Council -led by mayor Manuela Carmena – had approved the club’s provisional plans but rejected Perez’s idea of integrating a hotel and shopping centre into the facility, in order to increase the club’s revenues.

The capacity of the stadium will remain unchanged, a retractable roof will be put in place while the area is to become more fan-friendly, with a car park removed for public space.