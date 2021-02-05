Lionel Messi and former Barcelona teammates named as best South American players of the last decade

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has unsurprisingly been named as the one of the top three South American players of the last decade alongside two of his former club teammates.

Messi’s former strike partner Neymar makes the list, but Luis Suarez – who completed the feared attacking trident between 2014 and 2017 – missed out on the cut.

Former Sevilla and Blaugrana right-back Dani Alves is the third player on the podium, decided upon by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), as per Marca.

The trio were involved in a period of domestic dominance for the Catalan club – who won eight of 12 league titles between 2009 and 2020.

South Korean forward Heung-Min Son tops the list for Asia ahead of Japan’s Keisuke Honda and Salem Al Dawsari of Saudi Arabia, while Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah tops the African standings ahead of Senegalese forward and his Liverpool club teammate Sadio Mane and Algerian forward Riyad Mahrez.