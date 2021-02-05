Joan Laporta claims Lionel Messi will not be short of summer offers

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta has admitted the club face a growing battle to retain Lionel Messi this summer.

The Argentinian international is out of contract at the Camp Nou at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, with the 33-year forward previously stating he will wait until then to make a decision.

Laporta has placed the issue of extending Messi’s contract at the centre of his campaign to return to the position he held between 2003 and 2010, ahead of March’s elections.

However, he has admitted the La Blaugrana captain could be part of a bidding war, with Barcelona potentially forced out of the process by a European financial superpower.

“It will not be easy to keep Messi, because he has offers from clubs that do not lack money because they are backed by a tycoon or a state”, he told an interview with Marca.

“Messi is comfortable at Barcelona. I am convinced, from what I know of Leo, that he wants to stay.

“He loves Barça and is very good in Barcelona. I believe in the credibility of Leo.”

Messi’s importance to Barcelona has remained as strong as ever so far this season, leading the scoring charts for Ronald Koeman’s side with 12 La Liga goals in 18 appearances in 2020/21.

Premier League giants Manchester City are likely to be one of the interested sides in a free transfer move for the six time Ballon d’Or winner, alongside Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.