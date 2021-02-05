Eden Hazard’s injury could give Vinicius Junior the chance to shine for Real Madrid

After just under two months on the bench, Eden Hazard’s injury may have opened up an important opportunity for Vinicius Junior according to a report in Marca. The Brazilian should be catapulted into the starting lineup to replace the Belgian, a gift for the youngster in a decisive moment in the season.

His future hadn’t been looking good for some time. Since he missed the clash with Eibar through illness on 20 December, six league games have been played, none of which with him in the starting lineup. He started against Alcoyano, when Real Madrid were knocked out of the Copa del Rey, but was taken off.

The word from Valdebebas is that this current incarnation of Vinicius has nothing to do with the cheerful and daring player seen in the past. He’s lost security and confidence due to Zinedine Zidane’s perceived lack of faith in him.

This has happened despite him shining at the beginning of the season. He and Madrid will be hoping that he’ll be able to recover his form to compensate for Hazard’s absence over the next six weeks. Otherwise, a departure to pastures new could very well be on the cards.