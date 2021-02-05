Barcelona tracking Manchester United star Marcus Rashford

Barcelona news has been dominated in recent times by the economic problems the club are going through, but that hasn’t stopped them looking to improve the squad this coming summer.

Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay are two long-held targets that look well-placed to come to the Camp Nou this close-season, but reports in England carried by Mundo Deportivo have pointed out that the blaugrana are closely monitoring the progress of Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

Rashford wouldn’t be an easy get. United are determined to hold on to him and Barcelona’s lack of financial strength blunts their ability. Rashford has registered 16 goals and nine assists so far this season, numbers that have also drawn Juventus’ interest.

Given Barcelona’s financial situation and the fact Rashford is contracted to United until the summer of 2023, they’d really need to include an exchange of players to stand a chance of signing the England international.