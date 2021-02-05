Barcelona face defensive issues ahead of Champions League return

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman could face a defensive selection headache ahead of their Champions League last 16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

La Blaugrana face a tough run of games in domestic action in the next fortnight, with a testing trip away to Real Betis in La Liga action this weekend.

Koeman’s side then return to Andalucia to face Sevilla in a Copa del Rey semi final, before a league game against Alaves followed by the visit of the Ligue 1 champions to Catalonia on February 16.

The 2019/20 La Liga champions have improved in recent weeks with Koeman’s settling on the bulk of his starting XI in 2021.

However, despite establishing a regular midfield and attacking unit alongside German international Marc Ter Stegen in goal as per reports from Diario AS, there are still selection issues.

With Gerard Pique still sidelined through a long term injury, Ronald Araujo has risen to the challenge of becoming Barcelona’s main centre back.

Clement Lenglet is only feeling his way back to to full fitness, and could be saved for the European showdown, with Oscar Mingueza another option to face Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and co.