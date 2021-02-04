Spanish football headlines: Griezmann hitting form, Hazard’s injury woes and Jese claims Mbappe wants Madrid

Spanish football headlines from 4 February

Griezmann becoming the player Barcelona wanted in 2021

Barcelona have started 2021 in a different rhythm, with Antoine Griezmann a pivotal part of their good run as per Marca.

He’s thrived since the turn of the year, putting in the best month-and-a-bit since turning up in Catalonia from Atletico Madrid.

He was decisive on Wednesday at Granada in the quarter-final of the Copa del Rey, participating in four of Barcelona’s five goals.

Read more here.

Belgian national team doctor: “Hazard is in a vicious cycle”

Kristof Sas, the Belgian national team’s doctor, has given his two cents on the situation of Eden Hazard at Real Madrid.

“We are awaiting the details to know more, but it’s clear that it’s worrying,” he said to Nieuwsblad newspaper in comments carried by Marca.

“Injuries at this stage of the season aren’t worrisome for the European Championship, it’s even a rest period. But with Eden it’s different.”

Read more here.

Jese on Mbappe: “He really wants to go to Real Madrid”

Jese Rodriguez, newly arrived at Las Palmas, has spoken about the future of his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe in comments carried by El Partidazo of Copa and Marca.

“He really wants to go to Real Madrid,” he said. “His idol has always been Cristiano [Ronaldo]. He loves Madrid and I’m sure he’ll play there one day.”

Read more here.