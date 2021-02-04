Spanish football evening headlines: Real Madrid fans vote Hazard as most disappointing ever signing, Barcelona boss Koeman called a ‘clown’ and ‘moron’ by Granada striker, Pique claims referees favour Madrid

Spanish football evening headlines for 4 February.

Madrid fans vote Hazard as most disappointing signing

Real Madrid news is currently being dominated by a fresh injury being sustained by Eden Hazard in training this week and fans have now voted him as the club’s most disappointing signing in Marca.

The Belgian scooped 49 percent of the vote, while Kaka and Jonathan Woodgate completed the top three voted players on 17 and 14 percent respectively.

Soldado’s spat with Koeman

Granada striker called Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman a ‘clown’ and a ‘moron’ during their Copa del Rey clash on Wednesday.

The two were involved in a heated exchange on the touchline and the microphones picked up the words, as per Marca.

Pique claims officials favour Real Madrid

Barcelona news this evening sees defender Gerard Pique claim that officials in Spain favour Real Madrid.

Pique told an interview with Post United, in quotes carried by Marca: “The other day a former referee said that 85% of the referees favour Real Madrid. How are they not going to whistle in favour of Real Madrid?

“Even unconsciously, how are they not going to give more decisions to give more decisions to one side than the other? And I respect the professionalism of the referees and I know they try to do their best job, but when a moment of doubt comes…”