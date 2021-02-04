Spain international recovers from Covid after three-week infection

There is good news coming out of Italy on Thursday as Napoli midfielder and Spain international Fabian Ruiz has returned a negative Covid-19 test after three weeks of infection.

The central midfielder was given the all-clear on Thursday after returning two negative tests having tested positive for three successive weeks, as reported by Football Italia.

The 24-year-old had first tested positive for the virus 18 days ago and had been in a period of self-isolation in order to comply with the strict health protocol.

He had been the last player at the Italian club to still be testing positive for the virus, although there had been concern over the timespan in which it has taken him to recover – with many players overcoming the virus in a week or less.

Fabian received his first senior Spain cap in June 2019 – and has now won a total of seven caps – and has impressed in Serie A following a €30m transfer from Real Betis in the summer of 2018.