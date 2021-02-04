Sergi Roberto injured again for Barcelona

Sergi Roberto was injured again during Barcelona‘s 5-3 defeat of Granada on Wednesday evening, just after returning from a previous injury that had kept him out for a significant period.

He started the game in Andalusia after playing the final 30 minutes at the weekend against Athletic Bilbao, but he couldn’t finish the tie due to physical discomfort. He was substituted in the 57th minute to a problem in the quadriceps of his right thigh as per Diario Sport, with Sergino Dest entering in his place.

It could be a relapse of his previous injury, which was in the rectus femoris of the same right thigh. The club have therefore refrained from specifying how long the player could be out for as he’ll first undergo medical tests to determine the estimated spell.

The injury will have greatly frustrated Sergi Roberto as he was playing just his second game back in the Barcelona first team after spending two months on the sidelines. The Catalan will hope to regain full fitness ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League last 16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain in a few weeks.