Paris Saint-Germain confused and angered by Barcelona and Ronald Koeman

Relations between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have been frayed for some time and have never recovered from the contentious Neymar transfer in 2021.

Now the tense stand-off between the clubs is once again taking centre stage in Barcelona news and particularly in light of the future of Lionel Messi.

Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman was compelled to speak of the Parisians supposed interest in the superstar by stating it was a “lack of respect” as he showed his frustration on the matter.

It follows on from the club’s presidential candidate Joan Laporta describing the French champions as a “state club” who “skip the rules”, in quotes carried last week by Marca.

A report in Marca has now outlined how the Parisians are bemused by the response from the Catalan giants and are said to be pointing too the club’s willingness to publicly court a return for the Brazilian Neymar.

The Parisians are holding the stance that they are not obliged to comment on the situation but they are free to negotiate with Messi, who is out of contract in June.

